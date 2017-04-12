Earn Cardinals Tickets For Donating Your Car to MERS Goodwill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – MERS Goodwill wants to reward its donors and help pack the seats for the St. Louis Cardinals this season.
If you donate your car, truck, van or trailer in the months of April or May you could receive a voucher for four box seats to an upcoming Cardinals game. Goodwill will even accept some boats and RV’s.
The vehicle does not have to be running!
Donor must provide a clear title and other paperwork, if required, for the vehicle.
