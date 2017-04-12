Illinois Lawmakers Plan Recreational Marijuana Hearing Next Week

April 12, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Heather Steans, Illinois, kelly cassidy, recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) — Supporters of legalized recreational marijuana use in Illinois will hold a hearing on the matter in Chicago next week — they’re expected to hear how similar laws have worked in other states.

State Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago) says they’re proceeding slowly, but they’re not giving up the push to legalize possession of up to 28 grams for recreational use.

“Now you can make sure you’re getting safe products through a taxed and licensed business. We estimate that doing it this way could generate revenues of up to $350 million to $700 million.”

Illinois’ budget deficit stands at more than $11 billion right now. That’s just unpaid bills — it doesn’t take unfunded pension liabilities into account.

Steans says legalizing recreational marijuana could also reduce the state’s prison population. The state already allows medical marijuana use.

