KMOX Profiles: Danny Cox

April 12, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: KMOX Profiles, Mark Reardon, Sam Dotson, St. Louis Metropolitan Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He first joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 1993 and after nearly 2 decades on the force he was promoted to the role of Chief of Police.  Mark Reardon interviews Chief Sam Dotson on this edition of KMOX Profiles.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More from Overnight America
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia