KMOX Profiles: Danny Cox

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He first joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 1993 and after nearly 2 decades on the force he was promoted to the role of Chief of Police. Mark Reardon interviews Chief Sam Dotson on this edition of KMOX Profiles.
