Senators OK Home Buyouts in Bridgeton/West Lake Landfill Areas

JEFFERSON CITY (KMOX/AP) — Missouri senators have passed a buyout program targeting homes near the Bridgeton and West Lake Landfills.
The measure now goes to the House. It would allow residents to apply for buyouts for homes found uninhabitable due to contamination or within 3 miles of sites with high levels of dissolved radium in groundwater — the buyout cap would be $12.5 million.
Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried in the landfills during the 1970s.
The Environmental Protection Agency has previously said that despite radioactive waste and an underground fire at the Bridgeton Landfill, there’s no increased risk for neighboring residents. The agency also hasn’t found evidence that radioactive material has migrated beyond the landfill.
