Endangered SILVER Advisory in St. Ann

ST. ANN, MO. (KMOX) – The St. Ann Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 3017 Capehart Drive in Velda Village Hills Thursday morning.
The missing adult is Sallie Pearl Williams, a black female, age 85, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 146 pounds, brown hair, dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants. Williams is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Williams left her residence on foot with an unknown direction of travel. She typically walks up to four miles for exercise, but has not returned home.
Anyone who sees the missing person or has any information, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000.