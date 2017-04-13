St. Louis Invests in LED Streetlights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – To improve nighttime visibility and safety, the St. Louis Street Department is installing new LED street lights along major corridors throughout the city.
The new lights provide more uniform lighting distribution, eliminating dark areas on the roadway between poles. The City has secured a $1 million loan from the state to purchase and replace nearly 5,000 light fixtures.
Officials say the estimated annual savings from using high-efficiency LEDs is expected to produce more than $150,000 annually, allowing the city to pay back the loan in less than eight years.