Mayor’s Former Chief of Staff Says NFL Suit Makes a Statement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Slay’s former chief of staff does not think St. Louis will win its lawsuit against the NFL, but he says it’s worth a shot.
Jeff Rainford says the NFL didn’t follow its own relocation rules and bilked the St. Louis region of millions as a result. He says it’s about time someone stood up to the NFL, if only to make a statement.
“The Oakland fans don’t matter, the St. Louis fans don’t matter, the San Diego fans don’t matter. What matters is they found the right guy to go into Los Angeles and make them all a big pot of money, and that pisses people off,” Rainford says.
The city, county and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed suit this week, alleging the Rams failed to meet the league’s relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles. The NFL says the suit has no legitimate basis.