National Trans Fats Ban Could Decrease Heart Attacks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Restaurant foods made with trans fats will be banned nationwide starting in 2018. A local cardiologist says it should have a big impact on heart disease.
“People are going to have fewer heart attacks and strokes,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Lim says a new study of some counties in the state of New York where the ban is already in place have shown a 6 percent drop in hospital admissions for heart attacks and strokes.
“I would start thinking about and looking at how we’re doing our fish frys, and let’s try not to fry our fish in oils and trans fatty acids, but even more important once the Lent season is over and we continue going forward, let’s get rid of these trans fatty acids and find ways to cook our food and prepare our food,” he says.