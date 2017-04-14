SLU Doctor: Brock’s Diagnosis is a ‘Treatable Form of Cancer’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple Myeloma, a cancer that affects the immune system, is treatable, says SLUCare’s Director of the Bone Marrow Transplantation Program. Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.
Dr. Mark Fesler says patients who go through his program typically require two to four months of chemotherapy.
The cancer affects plasma cells inside our bone marrow, that help make antibodies to fight infections, Fesler says.
After chemo, Fesler says they will extract stem cells from the patients blood, give the cells high doses of chemotherapy, then reinfuse the stem cells back into the person.
Multiple Myeloma is considered a blood cancer, Fesler says, but it also affects a person bones because the plasma cells it harms can expand and cause destruction in a person’s bones.
A press release from the Cardinals, Thursday, said Brock was undergoing treatment for the cancer in St. Louis, but didn’t specify where he was at in the treatment process.