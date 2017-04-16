Person of Interest in Belleville Child’s Death Released

April 16, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Belleville Illinois, child death, St. Clair County

Belleville, IL (KMOX) The death of a two year old Belleville boy remains under investigation. However, police say the person of interest in custody has been released.

Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Captain Bruce Fleshren would not say why the person was released. The cause of death has not been determined yet, autopsy and pathology testing is pending.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Eastview Drive early Friday morning, after the boy died at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. He had been flown there after being taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Belleville by his mother and her boyfriend.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect.

