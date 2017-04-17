Budget Tensions Rise in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri’s Senate is expected to take up its version of the state’s budget this week after a closed-door meeting late last week by the governor with legislative leaders and budget chairs.

Education spending promises to be one of the major issues of difference, with the House passing a public school spending plan substantially higher than the Governor’s. Most of the attendees were tight lipped on the topic of the meeting, but Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richards says discussion was more general.

“Just the overall budget process. We just talked about how it’s coming,” he says.

All sides acknowledge this will be a lean budget for state school spending, forcing deep cuts in several programs.

House budget chair Scott Fitzpatrick says they discussed a “broad range of issues”.

“There are changes in every single bill and I think there’s discussions on every single bill,” he says.

While Missouri’s governor has scored some quick major victories with Missouri’s legislature, it may be a different story when Missouri’s Senate takes up his proposed budget cuts. The budget situation is tenser this year because revenue collections have fallen short forcing deep cuts.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook