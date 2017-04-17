Budget Tensions Rise in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri’s Senate is expected to take up its version of the state’s budget this week after a closed-door meeting late last week by the governor with legislative leaders and budget chairs.
Education spending promises to be one of the major issues of difference, with the House passing a public school spending plan substantially higher than the Governor’s. Most of the attendees were tight lipped on the topic of the meeting, but Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richards says discussion was more general.
“Just the overall budget process. We just talked about how it’s coming,” he says.
All sides acknowledge this will be a lean budget for state school spending, forcing deep cuts in several programs.
House budget chair Scott Fitzpatrick says they discussed a “broad range of issues”.
“There are changes in every single bill and I think there’s discussions on every single bill,” he says.
While Missouri’s governor has scored some quick major victories with Missouri’s legislature, it may be a different story when Missouri’s Senate takes up his proposed budget cuts. The budget situation is tenser this year because revenue collections have fallen short forcing deep cuts.