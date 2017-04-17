Mo. Senate Passes Drug Monitoring Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri State Senate passage of a prescription drug monitoring program earns the applause of a local ER doctor.
The bill passed by the Senate on Thursday heads back to the House for final review. Washington University toxicologist Dr. Evan Schwarz says it will make emergency room visits easier for both doctors and patients.
“It is a big deal, because right now for instance if you come in to the emergency department, we can’t always be sure if someone else is proving you prescriptions or not, which leave us to guess, which means we either don’t give prescriptions to people that need them, or we give prescriptions to people that we shouldn’t,” he says.
If passed, Missouri would be the final state to adopt a prescription drug trafficking database.