Mo. Senate Passes Drug Monitoring Bill

April 17, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: prescription drug monitoring data base in Missouri, Senate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri State Senate passage of a prescription drug monitoring program earns the applause of a local ER doctor.

The bill passed by the Senate on Thursday heads back to the House for final review. Washington University toxicologist Dr. Evan Schwarz says it will make emergency room visits easier for both doctors and patients.

“It is a big deal, because right now for instance if you come in to the emergency department, we can’t always be sure if someone else is proving you prescriptions or not, which leave us to guess, which means we either don’t give prescriptions to people that need them, or we give prescriptions to people that we shouldn’t,” he says.

If passed, Missouri would be the final state to adopt a prescription drug trafficking database.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia