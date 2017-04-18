Ill. State Fair Announces Brad Paisley, Foghat

April 18, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Braid Paisley, Foghat, Illinois State Fair, lineup, Music

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Country music star Brad Paisley and the classic rock group Foghat have been added to the Illinois State Fair lineup.

Fair officials on Monday announced Paisley will return to the grandstand on Aug. 13. Since he last played the fair in 2005, Paisley has won several Grammy Awards and is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame.

Foghat is best known for the hit song “Slow Ride.” The group will play a free show on Aug. 10 for all fair-goers who paid admission at the state fairgrounds gate.

