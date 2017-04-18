St. Louis-Based Post Holdings Buys British Breakfast Cereal

April 18, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: breakfast, British, cereal, Post Holdings, Weetabix

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Locally-based Post Holdings, best known for its cereal brands, is acquiring a British breakfast favorite.

Post is adding a British breakfast standard to its stable. It will pay almost $2 billion to buy Weetabix from a Chinese cereal maker. Weetabix was never a big hit in china where Bright Foods has tried to interest people there in cold breakfast cereal, but Post has a big interest.

Post wants a bigger footprint in Britain, and since the drop in the pound that followed the British decision to leave the European Union, that deal became a lot more attractive.

