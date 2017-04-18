The City of St. Louis Has a New Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former Alderwoman Lyda Krewson takes the oath of office to become the first woman in St. Louis history to serve as mayor.
Krewson walked down the marble steps with her husband, former KSDK reporter Mike Owens, the city hall rotunda draped with American flags and packed with people.
And then came the oath of office.
In her speech, Krewson promised to work on public safety, vacant buildings, and she challenged all city residents to “join me and dream big.”
Krewson won the primary with just 32 percent of the vote, and faces the challenge of winning over many who voted for someone else.
She is the city’s 46th mayor.