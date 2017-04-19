Shorter Workdays Could Actually Save Companies Money

April 19, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: research, shorter, Sweden, workday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study points to a laundry list of benefits from a shorter work day.

The eight hour workday has been the American standard for generations, but a new study suggests employers might make more money if they switched to a six hour workday instead.

Researchers in Sweden conducted a two year pilot program where workers switched to a six hour day. While employers initially criticized the plan as too expensive, the study’s authors suggested the company could actually save money over the long term. That’s because productivity increased, and workers were considerably healthier while working the shorter hours, and much less likely to take sick days.

