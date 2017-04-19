SSM Health Cuts Ribbon On New $26 Million Outpatient Center

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – Officials with SSM Health gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new three story tall, 55,700 square foot facility near I-70 and 5th Street in St. Charles.

“It has brand new state-of-the-art technology from the imaging standpoint,” explained Mike Bowers, president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. “New convenient ways for outpatients to access their physicians, and it’s really crafted to be warm and inviting with lots of outdoor space inside.”

After brief remarks before a crowd of more than 100 people, including St. Charles mayor Sally Faith, Bowers and other SSM Health officials offered tours of the $26 million dollar complex.

“The first floor is really the outpatient-centric imaging, urgent care. and retail pharmacy,” he said, adding, “We have this wonderful cafe that the community can come and use.”

Bowers said the new center represents the culmination of SSM Health’s vision for the future of health care, adding that it’s another way to help serve the burgeoning population in the area.

It will open on the heels of a significant patient tower and outpatient services expansion that’s nearing completion at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis and last year’s opening of an SSM Health Outpatient Center in Wentzville.

The St. Charles facility at 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway will provide access to advance imaging services including MRI, CT, x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and bone density.

“We really focus on connecting with our patients,” said Bowers. “We see healthcare as beyond just treating the disease, it’s really forming a long-lasting relationship with our patients.”

For more information about SSM Health outpatient services, go to http://www.ssmhealth.com/patient.

