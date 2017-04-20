Family Appeals Deportation of Ill, Disabled Uncle

April 20, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: appeal, Charlie Brennan, deported, Disabled, green card, ill, Mahir Mohammad, U.S. Military

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis family is appealing for help for their disabled uncle, who was picked up last Monday by agents and deported to Afghanistan – a country he hasn’t been to in two decades.

Mahir Mohammad legally came to the city 22 years ago. His brothers served in the U.S. military in Afghanistan as translators. His wife, daughter, and other family members all became U.S citizens. However, Mahir was unable to become a U.S. citizen, because over a decade ago he pleaded guilty to having a gun while intoxicated.

Owner of Sameem Afghan Restaurant in The Grove, Fahime Mohammad, says his uncle is very ill, has had numerous surgeries, and is disabled. He tells KMOX’s Charlie Brennan that Mahir’s wife gave the agents the medicines as they were hauling him off from his driveway.

However, caller “Mike” was not feeling sympathetic to the situation.

“His uncle is a Muslim, who walks around with a gun, was one click away from committing a murder like a radical Islam terrorist would do,” caller Mike says.

Fahime does not believe his uncle will receive the proper medical treatment back home. Mahir’s wife and daughter will now likely have to travel to Kabul.

Listen to the full interview below:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia