Mo. Auditor Calls For Subpoena on State Tax Refunds

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri’s Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway issues a subpoena Wednesday to the state revenue department for information on tax refunds and she’s calling out Governor Greitens’ office.
Galloway tells KMOX news, she’s waited six weeks for information on the number of overdue tax refunds and whether the department is meeting the 45-day deadline to issue refunds as required by state law. The Department of Revenue owes interest on refunds that are not paid by then.
“If the new administration intends to operate behind a wall of secrecy, I will use the full authority of my office to ensure transparency and accountability,” she says.
Galloway said the Department of Revenue has until April 28 to comply with the subpoena.
“This has been an unprecedented degree of uncooperative behavior from a state department,” she says.