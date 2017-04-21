Former Mizzou Player “JW-3” Declares for NBA Draft

April 21, 2017 4:28 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga junior Johnathan Williams III has declared for the NBA draft but will not sign with an agent, leaving open the possibility he will return for his senior season.

By not signing with an agent, Williams has until May 24 to decide whether to remain in the draft or withdraw and return to Gonzaga.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in his first season with Gonzaga after transferring from Missouri. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 59 percent for the season and was named first-team all-West Coast Conference.

Williams says not hiring an agent allowed him to “see where I stand.” Williams is the third player to declare from the Gonzaga roster that reached the national title game. Zach Collins and Nigel Williams-Goss have both declared and will hire agents.

