Residents Hold Town Hall Meeting Without Ann Wagner

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Constituents in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District held their own town hall forum Thursday night because they say Republican Ann Wagner won’t meet with them.
“We have asked her multiple times, in fact we have actually come out here several times since February to try to meet with her to get her to hear our concerns about her positions on the affordable care act,” says meeting organizer Kitt Wroth.
Wroth claims Wagner played a “key leadership role” in President Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan’s failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, and she’s hoping to change the Congresswoman’s mind before another attempt is made. Wroth told those attending the meeting that it’s her goal to convince the Republican to support keeping the Affordable Care Act in place.
“I’ve called, I’ve written letters and I’ve shown up at her office multiple times, and yet we have been met only with the front office staff,” she says.