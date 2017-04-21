Vigil Honoring Homicide Victims Set for Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A gathering to honor local murder victims is set for Saturday. Organizers say they want us all to know what to say to people who’ve had a loved one killed.
“This first thing I would say is ‘I’m sorry this happened to you,” says Jessica Meyers with the Crime Victim Advocacy Center.
Meyers is organizing the vigil Saturday morning from 11:00 to 12:30 at the St. Louis Dream Center in the 4300 block of Margaretta.
“The wrong thing to say is ‘I understand what you’re going through’. Every situation is different, every homicide is different. Not even two homicide victim’s parents will react the same way,” she says.
The vigil will honor 270 people in the region who were murdered last year, including St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.