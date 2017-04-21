Woman Attacked by Man With a Hammer Over a Snapchat Post

TROY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an eastern Missouri man was intoxicated and angry about a Snapchat post when he beat a woman with a hammer.

Levi Lauck, 21, was arrested on charges that include kidnapping, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He’s jailed in Lincoln County on $200,000 bond.

Police say the 24-year-old woman sustained injuries to her head, as well as a cut on her hand and bruises. She told police the suspect was angry over a social media post and began striking her Sunday while driving away from a family event. Police say that at one point, he stopped, retrieved a hammer from the trunk, and hit the woman with the hammer as he drove.

The woman says she fled to a neighbor when the attack continued at his residence.

