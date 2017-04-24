Another Meeting Planned for the Future of Metrolink

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Metrolink murders and how to make the system safer will be the subject of an upcoming meeting planned with local political leaders and the head of Metro Transit.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was asked if the local counties might use their power of controlling the purse strings to force Metrolink to add turnstiles and more police.
“I wouldn’t even go there at this point in time, I’m confident that we’re all going to work together to find a better solution for Metrolink,” she says.
County Police Chief Jon Belmar met last week with the head of Metro Transit, John Nations. Next step, Nations will meet with Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.