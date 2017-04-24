Feral Hog Populations Dropping in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Efforts to eradicate feral hogs from Missouri are improving.
The Missouri Department of Conservation, partner agencies and private landowners have combined to trap and kill 2,332 feral hogs in the first three months of this year, almost half the total of 5,358 feral hogs captured in all of 2016.
The success is the result of more people who are becoming more efficient, new technology, different traps and hunting from helicopters, according to Wildlife Management Coordinator Alan Leary.
Wildlife experts say the hogs damage property, crops, streams and lakes and are a danger to other species. Despite the success, the feral hogs continue to grow because they produce two litters of one to seven piglets every 12 to 15 months.