Lambert Airport Privatization Application Approved

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lambert Airport’s application for privatization has been approved.
The FAA has accepted St. Louis’s preliminary application to participate in the agency’s Airport Privatization Pilot Program. The move could help Lambert generate private capital for improvements to the airport. Now with this FAA approval, the city can select a private company to run Lambert, negotiate an agreement, and submit that to the feds for approval.
In a statement, Mayor Lyda Krewson says, “This is a great opportunity to explore a public private partnership for the airport. But as always, the key is in the details.”