Lambert Airport Privatization Application Approved

April 24, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: FAA, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, privatization

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lambert Airport’s application for privatization has been approved.

The FAA has accepted St. Louis’s preliminary application to participate in the agency’s Airport Privatization Pilot Program. The move could help Lambert generate private capital for improvements to the airport. Now with this FAA approval, the city can select a private company to run Lambert, negotiate an agreement, and submit that to the feds for approval.

In a statement, Mayor Lyda Krewson says, “This is a great opportunity to explore a public private partnership for the airport. But as always, the key is in the details.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia