Rauner Optimistic in Budget Negotiations

April 24, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: duget, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, negotiations

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week to begin the final stage of their spring session.

Governor Bruce Rauner says he remains optimistic a budget deal can be reached.

“The senate democrats and republicans are negotiating on a balanced budget along with structural changes, regulatory relief, property tax relief, term limits. That’s the way to keep budgets balanced for the long term,” he says.

Rauner says he is not interested in the stopgap budget passed by the Illinois House to fund higher education and social services.

The legislature’s adjournment date is May 31.

