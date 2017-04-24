Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Under Scrutiny For Health Contents

CBS Local — If you’ve had an internet connection and the faintest semblance of a social media account, there’s no doubt you’ve come across Starbucks’ new, limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino.
The specific sugar content for a regular size drink has been shared by the Connecticut Health Department and, in what should be a surprise to no one, it is the exact opposite of a non-fat fruit smoothie.
The health department pointed out on its official Facebook account that the Unicorn Frap contains more than double the suggested sugar intake by the American Heart Association.
To be clear, if you consume a Unicorn Frappuccino, you’ve already blown past the recommended daily threshold of sugar before even taking a bite out of a solid food for the rest of the day.
Many commenters responded to the post without much surprise to the Connecticut Health Department’s PSA, pointing out that many Starbucks drinks contain similarly excessive amounts of sugar and calories.
