Cardinals Host Blue Jays: Michael Wacha vs Marco Estrada

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – After winning six of its last seven games, St. Louis returns home to host Toronto on Tuesday night. Michael Wacha is schedule to pitch for the Cardinals, while Marco Estrada takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

Toronto has lost six of it’s last 10 games, and as a team, has struck out more than 11 times per game in its last five games.

In Wacha’s last start he gave up just one run, on four hits, in six and two-thirds innings pitched against Pittsburgh. He has the sixteenth best ERA among starting pitchers in the National League (2.41).

Estrada shutout the Boston Red Sox’s in his last appearance, striking out seven in six innings. His 2.63 ERA puts him inside the top 25 of American League staters.

St. Louis also has a history with Estrada, who was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014. He has pitched against the Cardinals eight times in his career, throwing a total of 45 and two-thirds innings. The Cardinals has scored 28 runs off Estrada, who hasn’t faced St. Louis since 2014.

Wacha has never faced the Blue Jays.

See more stats on the starting pitchers, and a preview of both teams here.

First pitch of tonight’s game is at 7:15, pregame coverage begins on KMOX 1120 AM at 6:20 p.m.

