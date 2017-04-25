St. Charles Hotel Fire Evacuates 50

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – An early morning fire chased dozens of guests from their rooms at a St. Charles extended-stay hotel.
The guests at the InTown Suites on Veterans Memorial Parkway off Interstate 70 were awakened by fire alarms at 12:45 this morning.
A fire that started outside, forced the early morning evacuation of guests inside the St. Charles hotel.
Batalion Chief Dan Casey tells KMOX the fire started outside and ran up three floors into the attic.
Three units were damaged. About 50 people were evacuated, and two were transported for minor smoke inhalation.
The cause is under investigation.