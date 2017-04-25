St. Charles Hotel Fire Evacuates 50

April 25, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: fire, hotel fire, InTown Suites, St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – An early morning fire chased dozens of guests from their rooms at a St. Charles extended-stay hotel.

The guests at the InTown Suites on Veterans Memorial Parkway off Interstate 70 were awakened by fire alarms at 12:45 this morning.

A fire that started outside, forced the early morning evacuation of guests inside the St. Charles hotel.

Batalion Chief Dan Casey tells KMOX the fire started outside and ran up three floors into the attic.

Three units were damaged. About 50 people were evacuated, and two were transported for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause is under investigation.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia