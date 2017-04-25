Woman Dies In Fire At North St. Louis County Retirement Home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – An 85-year-old woman died Tuesday evening when fire broke out in her unit at the Bethesda Village North Retirement Community on Village North drive.

The fire was contained to a single 2nd floor apartment.

The identity of the woman killed will be made public after an autopsy is completed and next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the fire and the woman’s death are still under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and the Arson and Explosives Unit.

