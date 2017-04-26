KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Cards Game Postponed, Day/Night Doubleheader Thursday

KMOX Sports April 26, 2017 12:05 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) –The St. Louis Cardinals announced that their game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to the continuous rain forecasted throughout the afternoon and night.

The two teams will make up tonight’s scheduled game tomorrow evening at 6:15 p.m. as part of a day/night split double-header.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:15 p.m. make-up game.
The first game tomorrow will start as scheduled at 12:45 p.m., with gates opening at 11:15 a.m.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. make-up game.

With the cancellation, tonight’s St. Louis Blues will air live on KMOX 1120 AM and be simulcasted on Y98 98.1 FM. Pregame coverage of that game begins at 6:15 on both stations.

