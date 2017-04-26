Chipotle Warns Customers to Check Accounts for ‘Unauthorized Activity’

CBS Local — After reporting better-than-expected sales this quarter — a bounce back following widespread Norovirus issues that plagued the company in 2016 — Chipotle has now given its customers a different kind of scare – this one concerning their payment information.

Chipotle reports it has detected “unauthorized activity” for its customer payment system, and suggests customers who have used credit cards at their stores between March 24 and April 18 of this year keep an eye on their accounts.

“We want to make our customers and investors aware we recently detected unauthorized activity on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants,” Jack Hartung, Chipotle chief financial officer, told analysts during an investor presentation, via Fortune.

The restaurant chain has said the unauthorized activity has been stopped and there are additional security measures being taken.

“We will refrain from providing additional commentary now or in the Q&A,” Hartung said. “We anticipate notifying any affected customers as we get further clarity about the time frames and the restaurant locations that might have been affected.”

