County Police Ask Public’s Help Identifying Bag That Held Infant Remains

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are hoping photos of a leather bag that contained the remains of an infant will trigger someone’s memory and help them break the case.
Here are photos of the brown leather duffle bag:
The remains were found April 15 by a fisherman in a subdivision lake behind homes on Behlman Lake Court.
The medical examiner’s office can’t confirm the exact age or sex of the child.
Investigators say if you have information of any kind on the bag – the brand, where it was bought or who may have owned it – please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).