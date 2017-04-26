Lyft Returns to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Not even two days after Gov. Eric Greitens signed statewide legislation regulating ride hailing services, Lyft relaunched after a nearly three-year absence.

“We’ve been working with local communities to see if we could come to an agreement to operate sooner,” says Lyft Communications Manager Scott Coriell, noting the statewide legislation doesn’t take effect until late August. “Right now we’re in St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield. We will be looking in the coming months to launch in other cities and towns around Missouri.”

“St. Louis” to Lyft also includes St. Charles, Wentzville, Arnold and much of the Metro East — as far north as Godfrey and as far east as Shiloh.

Lyft works similarly to Uber — open the app on your phone, order a ride and one comes to you. But Coriell says Lyft drivers can make more money — tipping is allowed through the app unlike Uber.

“Drivers choose when, where and how much they want to work,” says Coriell. “It’s completely up to them. A lot of our drivers, over 80 percent, either have a full time job or are looking for full time employment. They may be students, they may be retired.”

He claims a study of 20 Lyft markets yielded impressive numbers — drivers there have raked in $1.5 billion since Lyft has been available, $200 million of that through tips alone. The company is looking for drivers right now, but it’s important to note they’re not considered employees — rather independent contractors. That means the company cannot dictate when or how a driver will work, and it also can’t dictate whether drivers work on other ride hailing or delivery services (Postmates, GrubHub, Uber, Food Pedaler to name a few).

New users can enter promo code MISSOURI2017 for $5 off their first ride.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook