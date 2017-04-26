Rare Triple Murder in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – The Major Case Squad is called in to help solve a triple murder this morning in the north St. Louis county of Pine Lawn.

Two dead men under a blood-stained white sheet, a third man dead behind the wheel of the car, shell casings sprnkled the pavement where they had fallen when shots errupted in the 10 o’clock hour.

Lots of yellow bullet markers on street in Pine Lawn where three males lay shot dead. pic.twitter.com/Z8etzsQFUZ — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) April 26, 2017

North County Cooperative Police Chief Tim Swope says several calls came in about 10:15 a.m. for shots fired in the 4500 block of Rosewood, with several victims down.

He is eager for help from the Major Case Squad.

“Just getting those bodies on the ground – 30 people, 30 detectives knocking on doors, just following leads from, you know, an hour into this. That is so very important to point us in the right direction,” Swope says.

Swope says a triple killing is rare.

“There was some very aggressive actions by the suspects, so were going to do everything we can to get this done very quickly,” he says. “Anytime you shoot three people, that in itself, is a pretty good statement.”

Police have one good clue: A witness saw two cars leave the scene – a black Nissan Altima and a white Impala with a spot lamp on the side like an old police car.

