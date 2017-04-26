St. Louis-Area Dominates Top 10 Ranking of Missouri High Schools

April 26, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: best, Clayton, Francis Howell, High School, Kansas City, Kirkwood, Ladue Horton Watkins, Lafayette, Lindbergh, list, Marquette, McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, Metro Academic and Classical High School, Missouri, Park Hill, rank, St. Louis, US News and World Report, USN, worst

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All but one top-10 ranked high school from Missouri are from the St. Louis area, ranked by U.S News and World Report (USN). One St. Louis-area school was ranked inside the top 200 in the nation.

The ranking of more than 28,000 US high schools is based how well it serves all of its students, not just those who are college bound, and its “measurable academic outcomes,” states USN.

The St. Louis-area holds Missouri’s only two “gold medal” schools, but the entire state also has 22 “silver medal” and 122 “bronze medal” schools.

Here is Missouri’s top 10:

10. Francis Howell
9. McKinley Classical Leadership Academy
8. Lindbergh
7. Marquette
6. Park Hill
5. Kirkwood
4. lafayette
3. Clayton
2. Ladue Horton Watkins
1. Metro Academic and Classical High School (No. 133 in the nation)

To see why these schools ranked so highly, and see the full list of rankings, click here.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia