St. Louis-Area Dominates Top 10 Ranking of Missouri High Schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All but one top-10 ranked high school from Missouri are from the St. Louis area, ranked by U.S News and World Report (USN). One St. Louis-area school was ranked inside the top 200 in the nation.
The ranking of more than 28,000 US high schools is based how well it serves all of its students, not just those who are college bound, and its “measurable academic outcomes,” states USN.
The St. Louis-area holds Missouri’s only two “gold medal” schools, but the entire state also has 22 “silver medal” and 122 “bronze medal” schools.
Here is Missouri’s top 10:
10. Francis Howell
9. McKinley Classical Leadership Academy
8. Lindbergh
7. Marquette
6. Park Hill
5. Kirkwood
4. lafayette
3. Clayton
2. Ladue Horton Watkins
1. Metro Academic and Classical High School (No. 133 in the nation)
To see why these schools ranked so highly, and see the full list of rankings, click here.