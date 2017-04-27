Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

New Study Raises More Questions About Safety of Energy Drinks

April 27, 2017 11:11 AM
(CBS) – A new study details the possible harm that could be caused by downing too many energy drinks.

People who drink energy drinks may think they’re just as safe as other caffeinated drinks, like coffee, but new research suggests otherwise.

A report, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, suggests consuming four cans of energy drink can result in abnormal changes in blood pressure and heart rhythm — and the effect is much more pronounced than drinking the same amount of coffee or other caffeinated beverage.

A typical can of energy drink not only contains 320 milligrams of caffeine, but also the equivalent of roughly 27 teaspoons of sugar.

