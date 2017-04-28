No New Life For Old Cass Bank Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two-and-a-half years after announcing their intention to buy and rehab the old Cass Bank property at Cass and 13th in Saint Louis, a local veterans aid group is moving on.

Veterans Landing program manager Mike LeBlanc says they couldn’t get the right price, and neighborhood safety hasn’t improved quite as quickly as they had hoped.

“Nobody lives two blocks away, every body has to drive miles to get there, and if they’ve got to worry about their car or if they have a perception of fear, that’s one of the reasons we were reluctant,” he says.

LeBlanc says Veterans Landing is close to finalizing a deal to lease some property in Saint Louis County along the 170 corridor. He says they’ll be able to offer veterans a “one stop shop” for assistance out of there.

“The intention of the Veterans Landing, even though it seemed to be building oriented, is more of a collection of veteran resources that we can put under one roof, one umbrella,” he says.

His hope is to re-visit the potential of buying the old Cass Bank building a few years down the road.

