Preschool Expulsions Prompt New Education Bill

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Children in state-funded preschools in Illinois are being suspended at a rate 13 times greater than in public K through 12 schools.
The shocking details were contained in a report released at the state capitol Thursday. An organization of state’s attorneys and police chiefs is behind the “fight crime, invest in kids”” report. Peggy North-Jones, Associate Director of Caregiver Connections, says oftentimes children being expelled are at risk kids and could most benefit from early childhood education.
The group believes the expulsions and suspensions result from a lack of uniform standards in early childhood settings. A bill pending in the general assembly would provide early childhood professionals better access to professional development, training to address implicit biases and support for children with challenging behaviors. It’s already passed the house and now goes to the senate.