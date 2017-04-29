Missouri Governor Greitens Fined for State Campaign Finance Violations

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – The Missouri Ethics Commission has slapped Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with a one thousand dollar fine for violating state campaign finance laws. The Kansas City Star reports the Ethics Commission action came because Greitens failed to disclose last year that his campaign got a donor list from the Missions Continues, a non-profit Greitens established in 2007.
Greitens last year denied he used the list for his campaign, but an Associated Press check showed he got nearly two million dollars from donors who previously gave to the Mission.
The Missouri Democratic Party says after running as an outsider that would clean up the Capitol, Greitens has already proven he embodies everything that disgusts us about the culture of corruption in Jefferson City.