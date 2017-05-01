8-Year-Old Sucked into a Pipe by Flood Waters

O’FALLON, ILL. (KMOX) – A fun outing with his family nearly ended in tragedy for a young Metro East boy on Sunday.

Sergeant Michael Mojzis with O’Fallon Illinois police says the 8-year-old was playing in the high water near his home when he was sucked into a drainage pipe and disappeared around 11 a.m. in the 8600 block of Savoy.

“He was standing outside with some of the kids, they were playing out in the rain, and he wandered over into the area and wound up, either he fell or was sucked down into this pipe,” he says.

Fifteen tense minutes went by as rescuers frantically searched for the boy.

“I was standing with the dad and I could hear a kid yelling, a bunch of us heard the kid yelling and I turned and looked at the dad and said ‘Did you hear that?’ He said “I sure did,” Mojzis says.

Following his voice, searchers located the boy standing in a concrete culvert that could not be seen from above.

He was pulled out and after a check from paramedics seemed to be no worse for wear, except for being pretty scared. Mojzis cautions everyone to stay away from flooded areas, as they may be much more dangerous than they appear.

