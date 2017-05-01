Blues, Preds Get Prime Time Spot For Game 5

NEW YORK (April 29, 2017) – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:
The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round Series between the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues has been set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 5, in St. Louis. The game will be televised exclusively on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on CBC and TVA Sports.
Related story: HIGHLIGHTS: Predators Flatten Blues, 3-1
The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round Series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, if necessary, has been set for 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5, in Anaheim. The game would be televised exclusively on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
One Comment