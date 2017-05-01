KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Blues, Preds Get Prime Time Spot For Game 5

May 1, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Blues, Game 5, home, Nashville Predators, playoffs, puck drop, round 2, Scottrade Center, Series, St. Louis, Stanley Cup, TIME

NEW YORK (April 29, 2017) – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round Series between the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues has been set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 5, in St. Louis. The game will be televised exclusively on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on CBC and TVA Sports.

The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round Series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, if necessary, has been set for 10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5, in Anaheim. The game would be televised exclusively on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

