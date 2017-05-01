Eureka Looks for Volunteers in Sandbagging Efforts

EUREKA, MO. (KMOX) – A desperate attempt is underway to keep floodwaters out of homes and businesses in Eureka, and the public’s being asked to help out.
Scott Barthelmass with Eureka Fire says an increase in the projected crest along the Meramec has them redoubling their efforts.
“It puts a lot more properties and lot more residences and businesses at risk, and the stuff that we had sandbagged previously we have to build about an additional two feet higher,’ he says.
Those looking to volunteer are being asked to call Eureka police so they can be sent directly to where they’re needed most.
They’re especially looking for people willing to lend their pick-ups or flatbed trucks to the cause, and volunteers are urged to bring their own gloves and shovels.