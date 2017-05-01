First Black St. Louis Rodeo Comes to Town This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/Press Release) – Are you ready for some rodeo fun? The first St. Louis black rodeo makes its way to town this weekend!
The Southern Rodeo Association Black Rodeo is coming to St. Louis on May 6 at the Chaifetz Arena. The event will showcase the talents and skills of cowboys as they compete for a $9,000 prize.
The categories include; bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, and much more! There are also special performances of steer undercoating for cowgirls and barrel racing for the kids.
Black rodeo is a term to show African American cowboys and cowgirls. The association wants to educate people on the importance of African American cowboys and their role in the old West.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $22.50, $27.50, and $42.50 according to the Chaifetz website.
To purchase tickets, please call 1-800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.