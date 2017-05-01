KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Mayors Betting On Blues-Predators Series Result

May 1, 2017 11:07 PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music, barbecue sauces and local sweets are at stake in the Western Conference semifinal between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

Nashville Mayor Megan Berry and newly elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agreed to the bet shortly before the Predators beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead.

If the Predators win, the St. Louis mayor owes Barry a basket featuring a blues compilation album, an assortment of local barbecue rubs and sauces, a gooey butter cake and a Blues jersey. If the series goes the other way, the Nashville mayor owes Krewson a basket including a country music album, Nashville barbecue sauces and rubs, Goo Goo clusters and a Predators jersey.

