Area Flooding Forces Closures In Mehlville School District

May 2, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, Mehlville

(KMOX) – All classes are cancelled in the Mehlville School District for Wednesday.

School officials say while most of their families are not impacted by the closure of Telegraph, Lemay Ferry and Interstate 55, 20 percent of their employees live in Jefferson County and will be unable to get to school.

As a result, 22 bus routes would not have drivers.

The district says evening activities such as concerts and other school events on Wednesday evening can go on as scheduled.

Wednesday’s cancellation means the last day of school for students in Mehlville is now May 25th.

