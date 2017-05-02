KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Coast Guard Closes Portion of Mississippi River to Vessel Traffic

May 2, 2017 8:13 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/NEWS RELEASE) – The Coast Guard has closed a portion of the Mississippi River to all vessel traffic due to rising water levels and fast currents.

Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River closed traffic from mile market 184.5 to mile marker 179 near the MacArthur Bridge.

“We are working closely with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders to mitigate the effects of a historic flooding event on par with the one we experienced in December 2015. Our collective priority is public safety,” said Capt. Martin Malloy, commander, Sector Upper Mississippi River.

Changes to any restrictions that are made, will depend on river conditions.

