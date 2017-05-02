Former Billiken, NBA Player Larry Hughes Featured in New BIG3 League

With the 14th overall selection, in the second round of the inaugural BIG3 draft, the Killer 3s and head coach Charles Oakley select, Larry Hughes, point guard from St. Louis, Missouri.

The BIG3 league is a brand new eight-team, 3v3 basketball league, featuring only former NBA players.

#BIG3DRAFT weekend kicked off with the lottery to set the stage for Sunday’s draft. Check the recap and stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/3NkGhxW0Fu — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 1, 2017

It’s the brain child of Ice Cube, who was tired of basketball withdrawals in the summer months. Starting Monday, June 24, BIG3 can be seen on national TV every Monday night. The games will be played on Saturday nights, recorded, then played on Monday’s.

Hughes, 38, was selected No. 14 overall by the Killer 3s, coached by 19-year veteran Charles Oakley, who is a top-10 all-time rebounder. Hughes will play with Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Reggie Evans and Brian Cook.

Hughes was originally drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA’s 1998 draft, after one season at Saint Louis University and a high school career at CBC. He played 13 years in the NBA, with eight different teams. His best season came in 2004-05 with Washington, he scored 22 points per game and lead the league in steals per game.

Killer 3s Chauncey Billups Larry Hughes Reggie Evans Brian Cook Coach Charles Oakley. @thebig3 #GBG A post shared by Stephen Jackson (@_stak5_) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

The 3v3 league will be a half-court game with no clock. First team to 60 points wins (must win by four) and halftime will come after the first team scores 30. The scoring will come in two’s, three’s, and will have a four point shot from beyond the three-point line.

The ball has to be taken out after a defensive rebound, but steals can be turned into points immediately.

There are no personal fouls, but after the fifth team foul in a half, the opposing team will shoot two free throws and get possession of the ball.

