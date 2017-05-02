Homes Throughout Metro Suffer After Heavy Rainfall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lots of area residents are dealing with water in their homes in light of the flooding.
Host of the Home Improvement Show on KMOX, Scott Mosby, says the extremely heavy rainfall can take a toll. He adds that the landscaping around a home can actually contribute to the flooding problem.
“You’ll find that in St. Louis, much of the soil slopes back toward the house and people fill it up with mulch,” Mosby says. “They think it’s sloping away. Lo and behold, the rainfall comes in and we’ve literally built our house inside a funnel.”
Mosby suggested that homeowners should go on what he calls a “walk-about,” to survey their roof, downspouts and foundation for any water-related damage.
He says that in one hour, one inch rainfall on a 1,000 square foot house – someone is going to get 100 gallons of water at each of four downspouts on that house.